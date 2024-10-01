Florida State Fair announces 2025 theme, one-day flash ticket sale

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida State Fair is already gearing up for its 2025 event.

The theme for the 2025 fair is ‘Let Your Fun Shine’ and, for the first time, a mobile app highlighting attractions, new fair food, agricultural events, exhibits, and more, will be available to fairgoers.

Advanced fair tickets are available for $5 with no added fees during a 12-hour flash sale on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. or while supplies last.

"The Florida State Fair is always looking to bring an improved experience to our guests, and this year we are focused on encouraging every fairgoer to let their fun shine," said Cheryl Flood, chief executive officer of the Florida State Fair. "We are incredibly excited to offer families this low price with our first flash sale of the season, and we look forward to soon providing more resources for our guests to explore new features and plan their perfect day at the fair."

The Florida State Fair will open to guests at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, and runs through Monday, Feb. 17.

During the fair, all guests 17 years or younger must be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID beginning at 6 p.m. each evening.

The accompanying adult must show a valid ID for entry and can supervise up to four persons, 17 years of age or younger. Additionally, all admission gates will close at 9 p.m. daily.

