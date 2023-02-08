Florida State Fair returns to the fairgrounds for 12 days of midway rides, fair food, family fun

February marks fair season at the Florida State Fairgrounds and all the fun and excitement returns Feb 9-20.

The 12-day run will feature the largest ride midway in the United States as well as the popular fried food creations, family friendly entertainment and so much more.

Among the new food items guests can try this year are a hot cheetos cheeseburger, apple fries, cookie taco supreme, a Tampa Cuban funnel cake and dill pickle lemonade.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

For more information, visit floridastatefair.com