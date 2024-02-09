Tampa family continues 30-year 'old-timey' photo tradition at Florida State Fair

For many, the Florida State Fair is a yearly tradition and one Tampa family is showing us all that really means.

Since 1994, the Valdez family has taken an "old-timey" photo at the fair. Despite health issues and having to travel long distances, they’ve kept the tradition alive, and this year, they are celebrating their 30th year.

Every opening night of the Florida State Fair you can find John Valdez and his two sons, David and Michael, at the Western-style photobooth keeping their 30-year-long tradition alive.

"I started with David when he was 8-years-old," dad John Valdez said. "Because, my wife Cici was 8 and a half months pregnant with Michael, and she asked me to get out of the house."

That was back in 1994 and thus a 30-year-long tradition was born.

"It's just kind of part of me. It's all I've ever known. As long as I can remember, we've been doing this," David Valdez said.

David, now 38, and Michael, now 29, have both lived in other parts of the country, but every year, they said – no matter what – they make sure to be at the Florida State Fair on opening night for their annual photo.

"We plan six months out, not only travel plans, but like, coordinating beard lengths, so we make sure we can stage the picture how we want it," Michael Valdez said.

Michael who now lives in Minneapolis, flew in at midnight last night just to make sure he didn't miss the photo.

"Sometimes it's difficult to figure out the logistics, but it's a priority, and we always make it happen," David said.

In order to do so, over the years, they've had to endure bad weather and sometimes miss work and skip class, but all say the time they spend together is why it's so worth it.

"Not everyone has a really neat tradition like this, and I have to remind myself, like, this is really cool. This is something really special that not everyone gets to experience. And I'm very, very grateful for that," David said.

They're grateful for what is now three decades of unforgettable memories.

"We don't usually smile in our pictures, but I think this is a good excuse to smile – number 30," David said.