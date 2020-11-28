Florida State has 2nd straight game-day football postponement due to COVID-19

Florida State has had a home football game postponed on the day it was to be played for the second straight week.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Seminoles game against Virginia would not be played because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State's program. The game was scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week, Florida State's game against Clemson was called just a few hours before a noon kickoff because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

Clemson wanted to play after a player who traveled with the team tested positive, but Florida State officials did not want the game to proceed.

