Florida State offensive lineman passes out care packages at Moffitt Cancer Center

The Brief FSU offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV passed out care packages at Moffitt Cancer Center. It's the same hospital where his mom beat cancer four years ago. Leonard has been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.



Florida State offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV is a big guy. However, the 330-pound offensive guard's heart might be even bigger.

"I already know he is a special kid, but this just lets everyone else know that he really is a special kid," Richie's mom Prishonda Leonard said.

The backstory:

Four years ago, his mom, Prishonda, beat breast cancer at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

"Moffitt saved my life," Prishonda said. "I would not be here if it wasn't for the Moffitt Cancer Center."

For that reason, the Cocoa, Florida native wanted to go all out for this place.

"I know Moffitt Cancer Center here in Tampa was instrumental in that fight," Richie said. "Being able to give back to a place that means so much for my family is a wonderful feeling."

What we know:

With his own NIL money and some help from sponsors, Richie decided to give back in a big way. He passed out care packages filled with things his mom would have enjoyed during her chemo treatment, like headphones and a coffee mug to patients at Moffitt.

"I got to see a lot of smiles and things of that sort, so it was a wonderful day," Richie said.

These smiles mean more than any touchdown or pancake block on a college football Saturday.

"It really warmed their hearts just to know somebody cared to come by and say hi," Prishonda said. "Somebody cared to give them something to make them feel special."

While the patients felt special, so did Richie.

What they're saying:

"It is good to get a different perspective like that," Richie said. "A lot of those people, their situations aren't ideal or what they thought they would be doing at this point in their life, but they are all so positive and have great attitudes."

It's an experience he'll never forget.

"This is the best thing I could have done with my bye week for sure," Richie said.

And it's something the Leonard's will be doing for a long time.

"This will become an annual for the Leonard family to come over and do a give bag every year," Prishonda said. "It just warms my heart that he wanted to do this."

Richie has been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his off the field efforts.

What's next:

His Seminoles host Wake Forest this weekend.