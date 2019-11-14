Florida Strawberry Festival announces concert lineup for 2020

The entertainment lineup for the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival was released Thursday morning.

More than 24 headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and is one of the more popular attractions at the event.

Advance tickets for admission to the festival and to the shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, and over the phone at 813-754-1996. For more information about ADA accessible seating or tour group sales, you can call 813-719-6680.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, February 27

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Michael Ray

Saturday, February 29

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots - Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye

7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees

Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy

7:30 p.m. Patti LaBelle

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. Skillet

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)

3:30 p.m. Dick Fox's Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

7:30 p.m. MercyMe

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent

7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals

7:30 p.m.Charlie Wilson

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m.Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 85th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 27 through March 8. This year’s theme is “Our Perfect Vision.”

