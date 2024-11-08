Florida Strawberry Festival unveils 2025 concert lineup

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Florida Strawberry Festival organizers released the 2025 concert lineup on Friday, featuring several big names set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.

"We’re thrilled to welcome chart-topping stars like Lauren Daigle, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, and many more, who will bring their talent and excitement to our stage," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said. "With such amazing performances in store, this year’s Festival is sure to be one for the books."

The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Who will be performing?

Thursday, Feb. 27

10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith

Friday, Feb. 28

3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye

7:30 p.m.: To be announced

Saturday, March 1

3:30 p.m.: Home Free

7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 2

7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

Monday, March 3

3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters

7:30 p.m.: To be announced

Tuesday, March 4

3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans

7:30 p.m.: To be announced

Wednesday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Thursday, March 6

10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune

3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m.: To be announced

Friday, March 7

3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi

Saturday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m.: Nelly

Sunday, March 9

7:30 p.m.: To be announced

Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.

