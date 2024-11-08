Expand / Collapse search

Florida Strawberry Festival unveils 2025 concert lineup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 8, 2024 9:46am EST
Plant City
    PLANT CITY, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival organizers released the 2025 concert lineup on Friday, featuring several big names set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

    The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.

    "We’re thrilled to welcome chart-topping stars like Lauren Daigle, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, and many more, who will bring their talent and excitement to our stage," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said. "With such amazing performances in store, this year’s Festival is sure to be one for the books."

    The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

    Who will be performing?

    Thursday, Feb. 27

    • 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
    • 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
    • 7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith

    Friday, Feb. 28

    • 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye
    • 7:30 p.m.: To be announced

    Saturday, March 1

    • 3:30 p.m.: Home Free
    • 7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle

    Sunday, March 2

    • 7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

    Monday, March 3

    • 3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters
    • 7:30 p.m.: To be announced

    Tuesday, March 4

    • 3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans
    • 7:30 p.m.: To be announced

    Wednesday, March 5

    • 3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers
    • 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Thursday, March 6

    • 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune
    • 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
    • 7:30 p.m.: To be announced

    Friday, March 7

    • 3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys
    • 7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi

    Saturday, March 8

    • 3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown
    • 7:30 p.m.: Nelly

    Sunday, March 9

    • 7:30 p.m.: To be announced

    Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

    Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.

