Florida Strawberry Festival unveils 2025 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival organizers released the 2025 concert lineup on Friday, featuring several big names set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.
The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.
"We’re thrilled to welcome chart-topping stars like Lauren Daigle, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, and many more, who will bring their talent and excitement to our stage," Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said. "With such amazing performances in store, this year’s Festival is sure to be one for the books."
Who will be performing?
Thursday, Feb. 27
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
- 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
- 7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith
Friday, Feb. 28
- 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye
- 7:30 p.m.: To be announced
Saturday, March 1
- 3:30 p.m.: Home Free
- 7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle
Sunday, March 2
- 7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman
Monday, March 3
- 3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters
- 7:30 p.m.: To be announced
Tuesday, March 4
- 3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans
- 7:30 p.m.: To be announced
Wednesday, March 5
- 3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers
- 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Thursday, March 6
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune
- 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: To be announced
Friday, March 7
- 3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi
Saturday, March 8
- 3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown
- 7:30 p.m.: Nelly
Sunday, March 9
- 7:30 p.m.: To be announced
Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.
