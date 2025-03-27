Florida student accused of threatening to plant bombs around school, ‘manifesto’ found

The Brief A Florida student was arrested on Thursday for threatening to plant bombs around his school after deputies found his "manifesto." The 12-year-old boy is a student at Veterans Park Academy for the Arts in Lehigh Acres. The boy had drawn a map of the school that showed the locations of where he planned to place bombs around campus, detectives said.



A Florida student was arrested on Thursday for threatening to plant bombs around his school after deputies found his "manifesto."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said detectives responded to Veterans Park Academy for the Arts in Lehigh Acres, which is in the Southwest Florida area, after students reported the 12-year-old for making "concerning drawings."

Authorities said they found the 12-year-old boy, who is a student at the school, had created a map of the school. It showed locations of where he planned on placing bombs around the school's campus, according to LCSO.

The student also had written a "manifesto," declaring his intention to commit violent acts, detectives said. The 12-year-old's school-issued Chromebook also had search histories that included bomb-making videos, notable serial killers and terrorists, officials said.

The 12-year-old now faces charges of written or electronic threats to conduct an act of terrorism and threats to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device.

"I am beyond proud of the students who spoke up when they learned their peer had made violent plans," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "The School Threat Enforcement Team began investigating immediately and uncovered disturbing renderings to carry out a violent act inside the school. LCSO detectives will continue to investigate, and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Lee County students"

Detectives are working with the Lee County School District to ensure students' safety.

