Teen charged with murder in Tampa park attack due in court for bond hearing Thursday

The Brief Antonio Gueits, 18, is charged with first-degree murder after an attack at a park in December 2024. The victim, 65-year-old Cerida Charon, died at the hospital in March 2025. Gueits is due in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.



The 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder months after a violent attack at a Tampa park is expected to find out Thursday whether he'll be allowed out of jail ahead of his trial.

Case against Antonio Gueits

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to University Area Park off N. 22nd St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2024, and found a severely injured woman who had been attacked and robbed.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Antonio Gueits approaching Cerida Charon, 65, and hitting her in the face, then stomping on her head repeatedly before stealing her purse.

Later that same day, detectives identified Gueits as the attacker and arrested him.

Pictured: Antonio Gueits at a previous court appearance.

Charon remained at Morton Plant Hospital until she was pronounced dead on March 16, 2025.

Gueits was charged with first-degree murder on March 17. He's also charged with robbery less than $750, aggravated battery with great bodily harm on a victim over 65, tampering with physical evidence, robbery $750 or more, but less than $20,000, and felony battery.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement last week, calling the attack "completely senseless and inhumane."

What's next:

Thursday's bond hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County court records and previous FOX 13 News reports.

