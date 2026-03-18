Florida targeted in expanding federal Medicaid fraud probe

The Brief Federal officials have expanded a nationwide Medicaid fraud investigation to Florida. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz called the level of fraud in the state "horrifying." Florida leaders say they are already working with the Trump administration to address the issues.



Federal health officials have expanded a nationwide investigation into Medicaid fraud — and Florida is now under scrutiny.

The move makes Florida the fifth state to face fallout as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on fraud and abuse in government health programs.

What we know:

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), called the level of fraud in Florida is "horrifying."

In a post on X, Oz described the state as a hotspot for health care fraud, alleging that bad actors have stolen "tens of billions of taxpayer dollars" intended for vulnerable populations.

He also shared a letter sent to Governor Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, demanding information on how the state works to identify, prevent, and address Medicaid fraud.

While similar probes have been announced in other states, Florida is the first Republican-led state to be publicly targeted in this latest round of investigations.

Big picture view:

The investigation highlights ongoing concerns about the scale of fraud within Medicaid and Medicare systems — particularly in high-population states like Florida.

In a recent television appearance, Oz said the issue is widespread nationwide but singled out South Florida as a major problem area.

"The number one fraud area for durable medical equipment is South Florida," Oz said. "There are twice as many companies involved in durable medical equipment supplies than McDonald’s there."

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He pointed to a newly announced six-month moratorium on certain durable medical equipment providers, including companies that supply items like wheelchairs and canes.

What they're saying:

Florida officials say they are already taking action and are open to working with federal authorities.

Attorney General James Uthmeier cited a recent Medicaid fraud arrest involving transportation services for disabled children.

"The Medicaid system is overwhelmed with fraud and abuse, and we look forward to working with Dr. Oz on these issues," Uthmeier wrote on X.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ chief of staff Jason Weida also responded, saying the state has been coordinating with the Trump administration.

"We have zero tolerance for waste, fraud, and abuse — and we will aggressively deploy every resource necessary to root it out at any level in our state. Stay tuned."

The expanded investigation is part of a broader national crackdown on health care fraud.

Last summer, federal officials announced hundreds of arrests in a nationwide takedown, with nearly one in five defendants based in Florida.

Oz' letter gave state officials 30 days to respond to a list of detailed questions.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific actions will come next in Florida, including whether the investigation will lead to new enforcement measures, policy changes, or additional arrests.