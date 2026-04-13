Florida teen is semi-finalist in Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid search

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The Brief 13-year-old Bryce Hube from Clay County is gaining national recognition for his unique and colorful monster drawings. Diagnosed with autism and ADHD at an early age, Hube uses art as a limitless form of expression and communication. Hube is currently a semi-finalist in the Bob Ross America’s Most Artistic Kid search. Public voting for the Bob Ross competition semifinals is open until Thursday at 10 P.M.



A Florida teenager is drawing national attention for the colorful monsters he creates.

The backstory:

For 13-year-old Bryce Hube of Clay County, a blank page is an open door. He was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at an early age.

Hube's mother says art has removed all limits, and he was recently voted "most artistic" by his classmates. He also swept the Daughters of the American Revolution art competition at the state and regional levels.

Now, he's taking his creatures to the national stage as a semi-finalist in the Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid search.

What they're saying:

"Incredibly proud of him. He's come so far over the last few years. I think that's kind of his way of showing people that it's not what you look like. You can't judge a book by its cover," said Shannon Hube.

What's next:

You can help Bryce Hube bring home the win by clicking here. Voting for the Bob Ross America's Most Artistic Kid semifinals runs through this Thursday at 10 P.M.