Florida theme park welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of its first baby pink flamingo chic.

The newest Caribbean flamingo chic hatched on June 6 to mom Buba and dad LJ following the typical 27-31 day incubation period.

The baby bird has been eating a special crop/blood milk diet that is high in fat and protein to help support growth.

The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months and will be completely pink in about two to three years.

