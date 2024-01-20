Expand / Collapse search
Florida thief mistakenly films himself stealing security camera from home in Marion County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are searching for a man who reportedly stole a security camera from a home under construction while accidentally filming himself in the act. 

The man reportedly went to a home that was under construction on the 6900 block of SW 149th Lane Road when he stole the security camera that's worth $355, according to a Facebook post. 

The construction company purchased the camera to keep surveillance of the property. 

When they reviewed the security footage, they saw that the man had filmed himself taking the camera when he stole it. 

man-theif.jpg

Florida thief films himself stealing camera | Photo credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the man's identity to call 352-732-9111. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crimestoppers at 352-368-7867.