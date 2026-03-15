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Man dies, woman injured after being found shot inside vehicle in Ruskin: HCSO

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Published  March 15, 2026 11:46am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating an early-morning shooting in Apollo Beach that left one man dead and a woman injured.
    • Investigators found the victims inside a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
    • The male driver later died at the hospital, while the female passenger is in stable condition. Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

RUSKIN, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Apollo Beach that left a man dead and a woman injured early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the victims were later found inside a vehicle in a ditch in Ruskin.

What we know:

According to investigators, deputies responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting near the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive.

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When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast. Inside the vehicle, two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the male driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A female passenger was also taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the victims, and what led to the shooting remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety