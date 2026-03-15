Man dies, woman injured after being found shot inside vehicle in Ruskin: HCSO

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The Brief Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating an early-morning shooting in Apollo Beach that left one man dead and a woman injured. Investigators found the victims inside a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The male driver later died at the hospital, while the female passenger is in stable condition. Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.



Detectives are investigating a shooting in Apollo Beach that left a man dead and a woman injured early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the victims were later found inside a vehicle in a ditch in Ruskin.

What we know:

According to investigators, deputies responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting near the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive.

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When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast. Inside the vehicle, two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the male driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A female passenger was also taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the victims, and what led to the shooting remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.