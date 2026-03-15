Man dies, woman injured after being found shot inside vehicle in Ruskin: HCSO
RUSKIN, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Apollo Beach that left a man dead and a woman injured early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the victims were later found inside a vehicle in a ditch in Ruskin.
What we know:
According to investigators, deputies responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting near the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive.
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When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast. Inside the vehicle, two people were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies say the male driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A female passenger was also taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released the identities of the victims, and what led to the shooting remains unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.