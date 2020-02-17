Florida: Tuesday is your last chance to register to vote in the primary

Tuesday is the last day to register if you want to vote in Florida's March 17th presidential primary.

Hillsborough's Democratic party chair, Ione Townsend, dropped off sixteen registrations.

"I go to bed weary and tired, but the next morning I get up and say I have to canvass again."

Her work is paying off.

Before the 2016 primary, slightly more changed to the Republicans than the Democrats, 1,449 to 1,379.

But this time, a far larger number became Democrats: 4,741 to 2,335.

That includes almost 3,393 former NPAs.

"I always watch the party changes," said Hillsborough Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer. "Usually, they are a wash, they even out. This time they are not."

Primaries are often battles of enthusiasm, and the Trump campaign insists they're second to none.

He doesn't have serious competition for the nomination.

But in New Hampshire, he got 130,000 votes.

Compare that with Barack Obama's 2012 number of 49,000.

Louis Torres is one who changed to the Republican party ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"I am well-motivated," said Torres. "He is doing a good job."

Fox 13 political editor Craig Patrick says it speaks to Trump's ability to rally core supporters.

"In doing this, the president can lock in his base and say, 'you were there for me in the primary, I need you to go out when it really counts in November.'"

For Democrats though, how much will the primary matter?

They'll be the 28th to weigh in, two weeks after Super Tuesday.

By the time Florida votes March 17th, California, Texas, Massachusetts and Michigan will have weighed in.

"There is the possibility that this may well be settled or well on its way by the time Florida even has a chance to vote," said Patrick.

If you still want to register in time for the primary they're advising you to do it online or show up in person.



They are staying open till 6.



Or, you can postmark a form by Tuesday.

https://www.votehillsborough.org/ELECTIONS/2020-Presidential-Preference-Primary

