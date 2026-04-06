Florida woman accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands from HOAs for plastic surgery and lavish trips

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The Brief Law enforcement officers in Florida are searching for a woman they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowner’s associations while working as a property management bookkeeper. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts she managed and used the money to pay for lavish trips and plastic surgery. Investigators believe Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.



Law enforcement officers in Florida are searching for a woman they say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowner’s associations while working as a property management bookkeeper.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts she managed.

Investigators said she created fake invoices and ledger entries to hide the thefts and allegedly forged the signatures of authorized account holders.

Using subpoenaed records, investigators found that the stolen funds were used for personal expenses, including shopping, plastic surgery, and vacations.

Gonzalez was employed by Avant-Garde Property Management as a property manager, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office added that the victims at this time are the Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

Dig deeper:

Warrants have been issued for:

Two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000

Two counts of grand theft

Sixty-one counts of uttering false instruments

Fifty-nine counts of embezzlement

Her total bond has been set at $1,350,000.

Investigators believe Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts or who believes their HOA may have been a victim of similar activity is asked to contact MCSO.