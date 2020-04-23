Florida woman creates a manatee out of balloons

A talented balloon artist has been taking requests during the pandemic to produce some air-filled creations. This time, she made a Florida favorite.

Glenda, who lives in Jacksonville, has been taking requests from her Facebook followers during the pandemic and filling the internet with joy. Her latest creation was a manatee.

In fact, she said, her niece wanted her to make it.

"I was playing around, trying to make one," she said in her Facebook video. "Let's see if we can do it again."

Within seven minutes, Glenda made an impressively accurate manatee out of gray balloons -- topped with bulgy eyes.

Now, it just needs a name.

She ended her video reminding others to wash their hands and to "never put a balloon in your mouth."

