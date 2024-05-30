Florida woman jumps in water after caught having sex on beach pier on Memorial Day: police

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she was caught having sex with a man on a pier during Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

Allyssia Razo, 20, of Labelle, was arrested Monday on charges of trespassing, breach of peace and resisting without violence, according to the Naples Police Department.

A police officer responded to the area after dispatchers received multiple calls about a man and a woman seen engaging in sexual intercourse past the locked gate of the Naples Pier.

Upon arrival, the officer spotted the two having sex and told them to "get dressed" and both of them stood up "looking disheveled," the affidavit stated.

Razo began covering herself up with her swimsuit before inching toward the end of the pier. She then jumped off the pier into the water below and began to swim toward the beach, police said.

She was ultimately caught by beach patrol.

The man, later identified as Zadok Westfield, 23, of Naples, did not run and stayed at the scene.

Westfield told police that he and Razo swam to the end of the pier and climbed to the top to jump off, and ended up having sex instead, the report said.

He was also arrested for trespassing and breach of peace.