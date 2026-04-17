Florida woman killed after car hits and goes under semi-truck, crashes into church near Haines City: PCSO

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The Brief A 24-year-old Bowling Green woman was killed early Friday in a crash on U.S. 27 near Haines City after her sedan hit a semi-truck making a legal U-turn before she crashed into a nearby church building, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 24-year-old Jovanna Saily's sedan went under the semi, crossed the median, and ultimately crashed into the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church. The semi-truck driver, a 24-year-old Tampa woman, was not injured and is cooperating with authorities. PCSO says speed appears to be a factor, no recent skid marks were found, and no charges are expected as the investigation continues.



A 24-year-old Florida woman was killed early Friday morning after she hit a semi-truck on U.S. 27 and then crashed into a nearby church building, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near U.S. 27 and B Moore Road, just outside Haines City.

Investigators say the woman, identified as Jovanna Saily, of Bowling Green, was driving a Hyundai sedan when she hit the semi's trailer as the truck was making a legal U-turn to head northbound on U.S. 27. The truck driver, a 24-year-old Tampa woman, told detectives she had seen the sedan at a distance before making the turn.

After the collision, the sedan reportedly traveled under the semi, crossed the median, went off the roadway and hit a fence before crashing into a wall of the First Apostolic Pentecostal Church at 600 B Moore Rd.

First responders found Reyes dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver, who deputies did not name, was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, PCSO said.

Speed believed to be a factor

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found no pre-impact skid marks at the scene. Based on witness statements and initial evidence, speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

At this time, deputies say no civil or criminal charges are expected.

Both directions of U.S. 27 were shut down for about five hours while traffic homicide investigators processed the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.