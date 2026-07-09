Florida’s 2026 Python Challenge begins Friday: Here’s what to know
MIAMI, Fla. - Python hunters in Florida will begin competing in the state’s annual removal competition one minute after the clock strikes midnight on Friday.
Florida python removal contest
What we know:
The 2026 Florida Python Challenge begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 10 and runs through 5 p.m. on July 19.
Competitors have a chance to win a share of $25,000 in prizes while raising awareness about nonnative species and helping to protect the native Florida wildlife.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District host the annual competition, which has eight official locations, including Everglades National Park.
The participant who removes the most pythons during the 10-day competition will win the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000.
There are also additional prizes up for grabs for the most and longest pythons removed in three different categories, including professional, novice and military.
Registration is open through the last day of the competition, July 19.
Click here to register, take the required online training and gain access to optional training and educational resources.
Everglades invasive species data
By the numbers:
Invasive Burmese pythons pose a severe threat to south Florida ecosystems, where single females can lay between 50 and more than 100 eggs at one time. These massive constrictors prey heavily on native birds, mammals and reptiles. State records show that workers and citizens have successfully removed more than 27,000 Burmese pythons from the Florida environment since 2000.
Year-round hunting rules
What you can do:
Outside of the official 10-day summer competition, the state allows python removal year-round across 32 commission-managed lands. Property owners can also humanely kill Burmese pythons on private lands at any time without a permit or a hunting license. For more educational resources or details on invasive species tracking, residents can visit MyFWC.com/Python.
Untracked snake population
What we don't know:
It is unknown exactly how many total hunters will register before the final July 19 deadline.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District, which explained the official rules, registration details, cash prizes, and historical removal data for the annual Everglades conservation event.