Florida’s 2026 Python Challenge begins Friday: Here’s what to know

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The Brief Florida python hunters will start competing in the state's annual invasive species removal contest one minute past midnight. Participants in the 10-day event can win a portion of $25,000 in cash while helping protect native Everglades wildlife. The grand prize winner who captures the highest number of pythons will take home a $10,000 reward.



Python hunters in Florida will begin competing in the state’s annual removal competition one minute after the clock strikes midnight on Friday.

Florida python removal contest

What we know:

The 2026 Florida Python Challenge begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 10 and runs through 5 p.m. on July 19.

Competitors have a chance to win a share of $25,000 in prizes while raising awareness about nonnative species and helping to protect the native Florida wildlife.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District host the annual competition, which has eight official locations, including Everglades National Park.

The participant who removes the most pythons during the 10-day competition will win the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000.

There are also additional prizes up for grabs for the most and longest pythons removed in three different categories, including professional, novice and military.

Registration is open through the last day of the competition, July 19.

Click here to register, take the required online training and gain access to optional training and educational resources.

Everglades invasive species data

By the numbers:

Invasive Burmese pythons pose a severe threat to south Florida ecosystems, where single females can lay between 50 and more than 100 eggs at one time. These massive constrictors prey heavily on native birds, mammals and reptiles. State records show that workers and citizens have successfully removed more than 27,000 Burmese pythons from the Florida environment since 2000.

Year-round hunting rules

What you can do:

Outside of the official 10-day summer competition, the state allows python removal year-round across 32 commission-managed lands. Property owners can also humanely kill Burmese pythons on private lands at any time without a permit or a hunting license. For more educational resources or details on invasive species tracking, residents can visit MyFWC.com/Python.

Untracked snake population

What we don't know:

It is unknown exactly how many total hunters will register before the final July 19 deadline.