Florida's new voting law target of another lawsuit

Florida voting rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the election law Governor DeSantis signed earlier this month.

"We cannot stand idly by while the state leans into Jim Crow 2.0," Advancement Project Executive Director Judith Dianis said.

The lawsuit has been filed against Senate Bill 90. The governor signed it into law on Fox & Friends. DeSantis called the legislation the "strongest election integrity measures in the country."

"We are proud of the strides that we have made," he said on Fox & Friends. "We’re not resting on our laurels."

The law increases restrictions on vote-by-mail ballots, ballot drop-off boxes, and line warming activities, such as passing out water to voters in line.

"This law, in particular, pushes back against communities that have been doing an outstanding job making sure that every voter exercises their right to vote and what it does is criminalizes activities that our communities have used very successfully for voters that are impacted are able to vote," Kia Romero-Craft of LatinoJustice said.

The advocates held a Zoom news conference to express their concerns. They believe the law violates the Voters Rights Act.

"We cannot yield any space on this," Romero-Craft said. "We cannot accept anything less than 100 percent of voter turnout and specifically for voters of color in the state of Florida. That is why we brought this lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed on Monday.

The advocates are working with attorneys, civil rights organizations, and faith-based organizations.