Florida's order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional, judge rules

Florida’s debate over school reopening took another twist Monday when a Tallahassee judge ruled that the state’s order to provide on-campus learning by the end of the month was unconstitutional.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson granted a temporary injunction, siding with the state’s largest teacher’s association in their lawsuit.

“The order is unconstitutional to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards decision-making with respect to reopening brick-and-mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start date in August,” the judge wrote.

The decision followed three days of hearings last week. On Friday, attorneys representing the teacher's union made a final push to convince Judge Dodson that forcing schools to reopen during the pandemic was unconstitutional, arguing it's unsafe.

The union alleged that Corcoran's July 6 emergency order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen five days a week in August violated the state Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education. Schools risk losing funding if they don’t comply with Corcoran’s order, which teachers’ attorneys called “financial bullying.”

However, attorneys for the state insisted that schools need to be open for families to decide what they think is best for their children. They also maintained that the Constitution requires the state to provide “high-quality education” to Florida schoolchildren.

Hillsborough County’s failed battle to begin the year with four weeks of online-only classes – based on the unanimous testimony of top local doctors – played a prominent role in the proceedings. The state rejected Hillsborough’s plan, threatening to pull millions of dollars in funding if the county did not back down.

"Schools should reopen when the local decision-makers determine upon advice of medical experts, that it is safe to do so. Our Constitution requires safe schools," Judge Dodson continued, noting that districts should be able to make those decisions "without financial penalty."

Dodson also noted that the three-day hearing was done remotely because it was unsafe to hold in-person trials in Leon County – "a local decision based on local conditions," he wrote – and he wonderd why the Department of Health, "the agency charged with making health and safety related decisions in the State of Florida, was noticeably absent from the...decision-making process."

It was not immediately clear what affect Dodson's decision would have on Hillsborough or other local school districts, many of whom resumed classes today.

The state also did not have any immeidate comment, but an appeal is expected.

The Florida Education Association, though, tweeted a note of appreciation for the decision. "Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools," they wrote.

