New school year begins for several Tampa Bay school districts with precautions, challenges

After being shuttered for more than five months, thousands of students across the Bay Area will officially begin their first day of school. This includes kids in Pinellas, Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough, where students will start the week online.

School buses headed out to pick up students for the first time since March on Monday morning. Face masks, social distancing, new lunch times and alternate bell schedules are just a few of the changes schools implemented this fall to keep students and staff safe.

Nearly half of Bay Area students have opted to start the school year at a distance, attending school online.

“I know that our students are ready to return and have truly missed seeing their friends, teachers and school community," said Dr. Michael Grego, superintendent of Pinellas County schools. "I also know that they are eager to get back to the routines, engagement and learning that our schools provide."

In Hillsborough County, the entire first week of school will start this way.

School board members had voted to have online classes for the first 4 weeks of the school year but when the state threatened to pull millions in funding, the district changed the plan again. Now, students who've chosen in-person learning will head back on August 31.

“There’s also a chance that your school may be affected by a positive case of COVID-19," said Addison Davis, superintendent in Hillsborough County. "If this occurs, there’s a possibility that your child may have to be quarantined. SmartStart week will provide everyone with a strong e-learning days so they can transition seamlessly from brick and mortar to e-learning if the need arises.”

Over in Pasco County, more classes will be held outdoors, amongst other changes this year.

“There will be signs around campus that you haven’t seen before. There will be more classes held outdoors and more opportunities to eat lunch outdoors. There will be hand sanitizer just about everywhere. Please make a habit of using it,” said Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning.

In Polk County, summer vacation is also over as students had to wake up for the first day of school.

Davenport Elementary School is a new school and an old school at the same time. Built in 1927, the school eventually fell into disuse for a number of years. It was rehabbed and overhauled, and it finally reopened Monday.

Essentially, teachers and students are coming back to a new school, and across the district, new rules. Masks and social distancing are a top priority, district officials said.