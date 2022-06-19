Floridian among 3 people, 2 dogs forced to jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

article

Three people have been treated at and released from a hospital after a 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety says the vessel named the Elusive was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck.

Three passengers and two dogs jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed. They were rescued by other boats.

Photos showed flames and thick black smoke pouring from the yacht.

The passengers were from Connecticut and Florida.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.