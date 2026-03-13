Polk County woman used meth before hit-and-run crash that killed 1 child, critically injured another: PCSO

The Brief A Winter Haven woman told deputies she used methamphetamine before a deadly crash that killed a child and injured another, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Johnson’s license was suspended after she got a DUI. Johnson was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, driving without a license causing death and giving false information to law enforcement.



A Winter Haven woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash told investigators she used methamphetamine moments before getting behind the wheel Wednesday night despite having a suspended license due to a previous DUI arrest.

The backstory:

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, who had attended a church function at Faith Baptist Church, crossed over to the west side of Crystal Beach Road when they were called to return across the street.

Investigators said the boys waited for a truck that was heading southbound to pass them, then entered the road where they were struck by a northbound vehicle.

The 8-year-old boy was killed, and the 10-year-old boy suffered a broken arm, a broken femur, and a compound skull fracture. He is in critical but stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored mid-sized SUV.

Investigators said two vehicle parts were located within the crash scene; both were small plastic pieces consistent with the lower part of a vehicle.

Dig deeper:

A break in the case occurred the next day when Victoria Johnson called the sheriff’s office to report that her dark blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen.

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According to PCSO, Johnson told deputies that she loaned the vehicle to someone on Wednesday night, but they didn’t return it.

However, investigators said she eventually changed her story and admitted to driving it on Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson told deputies that she was driving around listening to music on Wednesday night, even though she knew her license had been suspended after getting a DUI.

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Deputies said that she told them that she was a regular methamphetamine user and had used the drug before getting behind the wheel.

The affidavit states that while driving around, Johnson said she thought she might have hit someone, but she didn’t remember.

After driving around, according to the affidavit, Johnson met Corey Stewart at a Circle K and the two of them went to a house and used meth before going fishing.

She also told investigators that she gave the SUV to Corey Stewart to "get rid of it" and thought it might be at the bottom of a lake somewhere, according to the affidavit.

Johnson was charged with:

Leaving the scene of a crash with death

Leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury

Tampering with evidence

Driving without a license causing death

Giving false info to law enforcement

According to court records, Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond for this case. In a separate case, she is being held without bond for violating probation from a previous DUI conviction in January.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

While deputies were taking her to a nearby substation to be interviewed, they said Johnson's vehicle was spotted being driven by Stewart.

Deputies said they followed the vehicle to a home on State Road 60, where Stewart and his passenger, Mia Bass, ran inside and refused to come out.

They were eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released the following statement after the arrest:

"I am so very proud of my detectives and analysts — who are the very best in the business — for their tenacity and determination, which ultimately led to this suspect being taken into custody. Please keep these children's families in your prayers."

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A member of the church told FOX 13 that the church pastor's 50th birthday celebration was taking place after the Wednesday evening service and the kids were going across the street to get cupcakes and cakes when they were hit.

The identities of the children involved have not been released, but officials say that the one who died was a student at Boswell Elementary. A spokesperson for Polk County schools released this statement:

"This is a terribly sad day for Boswell Elementary, and our community. The child and his parents are beloved members of the Boswell family. He had many close friends at school and was well-liked by all of the teachers and staff. He was known for his incredible spirit and smile, as well as his willingness to help others. We are heartbroken by this loss, and praying for all who knew and loved this little boy. If anyone has any information about this case, please reach out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office."