Former Bay Area QB Stephen Garcia prepares for surgery, foundation's fundraiser

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The Brief Former Jefferson High School quarterback Stephen Garcia recently completed chemotherapy and pelvic radiation for stage 4 colorectal cancer. Garcia, 38, is now preparing for surgery next month as he continues to encourage others to get screened early. His non-profit, Quarterback Your Health, is hosting a fundraiser in Lutz Friday.



Former Jefferson High School and University of South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is gearing up for surgery next month after he recently completed chemotherapy and pelvic radiation for stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Quarterback's cancer diagnosis

The backstory:

Garcia announced his cancer diagnosis in May after admitting he put off going to the doctor despite experiencing abdominal pains and irregular bowel movements last summer.

RELATED: Former Jefferson High School QB Stephen Garcia tackling stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'Fight it one day at a time'

Over the past couple of months, he finished six rounds of chemotherapy and five short-course pelvic radiation. He rang the bell last week.

"Now we're just waiting until September 22, the surgery date," Garcia told FOX 13 Wednesday. "So just kind of getting ready and getting into fighting shape for that."

Garcia has been candid with his followers on social media about the physical and mental toll these treatments have taken on his body.

"Keep staying positive. No matter how many times you get kicked in the groin, because it happens. It happens often," Garcia said of his message. "I'm dealing with it right now. The last couple of days have just been miserable. Not getting enough sleep, just because you're tossing and turning. Your stomach just feels like it’s just churning. But waking up and doing it again — fighting a good fight and trying to stay positive."

Quarterback Your Health

What we know:

Garcia has been a big advocate for cancer screenings and early detection. He founded his non-profit, Quarterback Your Health.

General medical guidelines recommend adults begin routine colonoscopies at age 45 — but that recommendation only applies to those who have no symptoms, Tampa Bay area doctors told FOX 13.

But Garcia — who is 38-years-old — said insurance doesn’t often pay for colonoscopies for patients under 45.

So this Friday, his foundation is hosting its inaugural gala at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Suncoast Parkway in Lutz. The goal is to raise money to pay for life-saving screenings for individuals who are uninsured or at-risk.

"That’s what we're gearing the money towards," Garcia said. "And, you know, obviously, depending on how big this thing ends up growing, [we] may be able to help people pay for some of their treatments. Because the treatments are not cheap whatsoever. Nothing about this is cheap."

For more information about Quarterback Your Health and the nonprofit’s upcoming gala, click here.