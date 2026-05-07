Former Jefferson High School QB Stephen Garcia tackling stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'Fight it one day at a time'

The Brief Former Jefferson High School quarterback Stephen Garcia, 38, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer after experiencing abdominal pains and irregular bowel movements. Doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center stress the age-45 screening guideline for colorectal cancer only applies if you are symptom-free. Garcia has begun an aggressive, three-chemotherapy drug regimen to shrink the tumor and is urging younger adults to get checked.



Former Jefferson High School quarterback Stephen Garcia, 38, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

"Yeah, I mean, it's definitely a swift kick in the groin area," Garcia told FOX 13. "But what is the other option? Should I give up? I've never been a guy that's going to take a knee and give up."

The backstory:

Beginning last summer, the Tampa native began experiencing abdominal pains and irregular bowel movements. Despite trips to the bathroom becoming increasingly frequent, the father of three brushed it off.

"I just thought it was like irritable bowel syndrome or something simple," Garcia said.

But a few weeks ago, his wife, Masha Garcia, decided enough was enough. She scheduled an ultrasound, which led to an MRI, CT scan, liver biopsy and a colonoscopy that uncovered a 13-centimeter tumor.

Courtesy: Stephen Garcia

The diagnosis? Stage 4 colorectal cancer at age 38.

Doctors told the couple the cancer had likely been in Garcia's system for three to seven years.

"The past is the past. Forget about it. This is real. It's happened. There's nothing I can do about it now other than fight it one day at a time," Garcia said.

Big picture view:

Garcia’s story highlights a growing, alarming trend. Younger and younger patients are getting diagnosed with cancer.

"Unfortunately, it's a reality. I would say about 20% of our patients here are under 50," Dr. Tiago Biachi, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center, said.

Biachi said there are many reasons why colorectal cancer cases are skewing younger and younger.

Diet is likely one factor. But there’s a catch.

"If you make a parallel with melanoma, you don't have a melanoma this year because the sunburn that you had last year. If you get a melanoma this year, it was because of sunburn that you had 30 years ago, 40 years ago," Biachi said. "So, we might not be talking about our diet now. We might be talking about our diets like 20 years ago, 30 years ago."

It’s something Garcia acknowledged as a potential factor, too.

"The amount of sugar that is out there, the processed meats," Garcia said.

Why you should care:

General medical guidelines recommend adults begin routine colonoscopies at age 45 – but Biachi says that recommendation only applies to those who have no symptoms.

Courtesy: Stephen Garcia

"If you have symptoms like rectal bleeding, changing bowel movements, weight loss, any persistence in abdominal pain — any persistent symptom has to be investigated regardless the age," Biachi said. "Because young adults can sometimes assume they are "too young" for colorectal cancer, symptoms can be incorrectly passed off as hemorrhoids or stress, delaying a cancer diagnosis."

What's next:

While a stage 4 diagnosis means the cancer has spread outside the colon, Biachi notes that colorectal cancer is unique compared to other solid tumors.

"Absolutely treatable. Sometimes curable, but absolutely treatable. We have multiple approved drugs to treat colorectal cancer," Biachi said.

For Garcia, that means taking an aggressive approach: He’s on FOLFIRINOX — an aggressive regimen combining three different chemotherapy drugs.

The goal is four to six cycles to shrink the tumor before surgically removing it.

Local perspective:

After a standout career at Jefferson High School, Garcia went on to play for the University of South Carolina, where he famously helped the Gamecocks upset No. 1 Alabama and take down the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

Garcia’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, called him Thursday to wish him well.

"Just letting you know we're thinking about you, we'll have a beer when this thing is all said done," Garcia said of the call.

Courtesy: Stephen Garcia

Today, Garcia trains young quarterbacks in Tampa. His family is raising money online to help with medical expenses.

His message? Watch out for symptoms and get screened.

"Put your pride aside. Nobody wants to go through a colonoscopy. I sure as hell did not, but the timing of it could potentially save my life," Garcia said.