Former federal prosecutor charged with stabbing on Howard Frankland Bridge pleads guilty, apologizes to victim

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The Brief Former federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a 2023 stabbing on the Howard Frankland Bridge. The victim, Blake Sharp, advocated for leniency in Scruggs’ plea deal, citing his own past experiences with the legal system and a desire to see Scruggs avoid state prison. Scruggs was sentenced to 90 days in county jail and five years of probation, and he must pay Sharp $100,000 in restitution.



A former federal prosecutor who stabbed another driver on the Howard Frankland Bridge in 2023 will serve 90 days in jail after the victim in the case helped broker a plea deal.

Patrick Scruggs, 41, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in court Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, a more serious charge of armed burglary was reduced, allowing Scruggs to avoid a potential life sentence in state prison.

The backstory:

The incident occurred in September 2023 after Blake Sharp, who was driving to work, says he suffered a medical episode and lost consciousness. Sharp’s vehicle struck a couple of cars, including the one driven by Scruggs.

Courtesy: Tara Iglinski

Video from the scene showed Scruggs smashing Sharp’s window and stabbing him in the arm approximately seven times with a pocketknife. Scruggs says he was only planning to use the knife to break the window and help Sharp when a struggle then started. He claimed self-defense. A judge rejected that claim last year.

In an emotional courtroom Monday, Sharp spoke directly to the man who attacked him. He described years of physical and emotional pain, saying he couldn’t use his arm for about 20 months. He said because Scruggs brought up his past and tried to link it to this case, his reputation took a massive hit, and he and his family had to move out of the area.

When the crash happened, Sharp was on probation after he was found intoxicated and passed out in his car, but says he was not under the influence of anything the day of the crash and had turned his life around.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Scruggs tried to spin all the facts of this case and put it on me," Sharp said. "I thank God, A, that that officer was there when this happened, and B, that there were people to film this so that we could have the facts presented, because I'm of the belief that if there was no video evidence and there was no witnesses, Mr. Scruggs would have concocted a story to use my background to benefit him and score him out of taking responsibility for what he did."

Despite the trauma, Sharp asked the court for leniency. He cited his own history with the law.

"With your background and what you know about the law and how everything operates, your number one move, if you thought I was trying to flee or go crazy or whatever, which none of that was true, you should have picked up the call and called 911," Sharp said. "I don't know what you're going through in your life or whatever issues on the outside. I can understand that because I've been in your shoes. I know what's coming to you when you walk through that door more than any person in this courtroom," Sharp said talking about walking into jail. "I'm trying to, in my heart, be lenient to you, because I know if you go to [the] Florida DOC, you probably won't come out because of your job, because of appearance, how you look, you're not built for it."

"This is going to be such a humbling experience for you, and I hope you take humility with you through that door. I've read case files on you. I know a lot about you, Patrick. I've had years to look into you, and I think a dose of humility is something you really need. And God works in mysterious ways. It's crazy how this all came around, and now we get some justice, but I don't think you deserve to be hurt or injured, and I think this is the best route for you," Sharp said as Scruggs nodded.

Emotional courtroom apology

Scruggs gave a direct apology to Sharp during the proceedings.

"I’m really sorry for the injuries and the extent of the injuries and what you had to go through," Scruggs said. "I wish you nothing [but] the best. It seems like you really are and have turned your life around, and I hope people can appreciate that for you, and I wish success, and I thank you for your leniency and for your generosity in this."

What's next:

In addition to the 90-day jail sentence and five years of probation, Scruggs must:

Pay $100,000 in restitution to Sharp

Complete an anger management course

Undergo a mental health evaluation

Maintain no contact with the victim

"It seems to me you forgot your role in this world on that day," Judge Keith Meyer told Scruggs Monday. "Again, not a firefighter, you are not [a] paramedic. You are no special forces or anything like that, OK? So, hopefully you're able to maintain your livelihood and practice law, and I hope you do some good with it because you're beginning a golden opportunity."

As deputies led Scruggs away to be fingerprinted, Sharp remained in the gallery, praying.