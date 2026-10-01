Brandon bank robbery: Convicted felon accused of robbing Wells Fargo, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - A 59-year-old convicted felon was arrested after being accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Brandon on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Wells Fargo bank robbery
What we know:
HCSO stated that convicted felon Everett Jones, 59, entered the bank at 204 South Kings Avenue at 12:03 p.m.
Deputies said Jones handed the teller a note demanding money and then ran.
Detectives searching the area said they found Jones near Woodberry Road and Berry Lake Drive. He was initially taken into custody on an active felony warrant for failure of a career offender to register or provide information.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said how much money was stolen during the robbery or if a weapon was shown.
Hillsborough Sheriff investigation
What they're saying:
During an interview with detectives, Jones admitted to the robbery and now faces an additional charge of robbery, according to the sheriff's office.
"For four decades, this man has made a career out of robbery, and he's tried it again," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives tracked him down, and this man’s reign of robbery is now over."
The backstory:
Jones has an extensive criminal history, according to HCSO. His past record includes robbery convictions in 1984, 2005, and 2015.
What's next:
The sheriff's office stated that the investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who provided details about the arrest and investigation.