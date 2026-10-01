Brandon bank robbery: Convicted felon accused of robbing Wells Fargo, deputies say

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The Brief A 59-year-old convicted felon was arrested following a bank robbery Wednesday at a Wells Fargo in Brandon. Detectives found the suspect near Woodberry Road and Berry Lake Drive, where he was taken into custody on an active felony warrant. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the suspect's 40-year history of robbery is over after he admitted to the crime during an interview.



A 59-year-old convicted felon was arrested after being accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Brandon on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Wells Fargo bank robbery

What we know:

HCSO stated that convicted felon Everett Jones, 59, entered the bank at 204 South Kings Avenue at 12:03 p.m.

Deputies said Jones handed the teller a note demanding money and then ran.

Detectives searching the area said they found Jones near Woodberry Road and Berry Lake Drive. He was initially taken into custody on an active felony warrant for failure of a career offender to register or provide information.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said how much money was stolen during the robbery or if a weapon was shown.

Hillsborough Sheriff investigation

What they're saying:

During an interview with detectives, Jones admitted to the robbery and now faces an additional charge of robbery, according to the sheriff's office.

"For four decades, this man has made a career out of robbery, and he's tried it again," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives tracked him down, and this man’s reign of robbery is now over."

The backstory:

Jones has an extensive criminal history, according to HCSO. His past record includes robbery convictions in 1984, 2005, and 2015.

What's next:

The sheriff's office stated that the investigation is still ongoing.