Former Israeli defense minister speaks in Sarasota before hostages set free

The Brief Former Israeli Minister of Defense General Yoav Gallant appeared at a remembrance event in Sarasota, marking two years since the Hamas attacks. The event came on the eve of a highly anticipated deal to free 48 Israeli hostages. About 100 protesters rallied outside, calling for Gallant’s arrest and voicing opposition to Israel’s military actions.



General Yoav Gallant, who served as Israel’s Minister of Defense during the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, spoke at a remembrance event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

Hundreds of attendees packed The Ora to hear Gallant reflect on the war’s early days and share his outlook on a pending U.S.-led peace and hostage deal.

Timeline:

October 7, 2023: Hamas launches a surprise attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Summer 2024: Gallant says three of his initial wartime goals had been achieved, and that a peace deal should have followed.

This week: A deal is expected to free 48 Israeli hostages, 20 believed to still be alive, in exchange for 1,700 Palestinian prisoners.

What they're saying:

"First, free the hostages and then continue to fight Hamas… because if you go the other way around, there will be no one to bring back home.", said Yoav Gallant, former Israeli Minister of Defense. "In Sarasota, we have two families whose children were taken hostage and several families whose children were killed by Hamas defending Israel, said Shepard Englander, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

Gallant called President Trump's peace deal "sophisticated," noting it cuts off Hamas’ access to safe havens in Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. But he acknowledged it involves painful concessions, including the release of Palestinian prisoners he described as "criminals."

The other side:

Roughly 100 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the venue, chanting and demanding Gallant’s arrest. They criticized his role during the war and voiced opposition to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza.