Former NFL player's trial delayed by change in the prosecution

A former Green Bay Packer appeared in Court in Tampa Friday morning in preparation for his criminal trial.

Michael Neal was charged with sexual battery in April of this year. Following that charge, Judge J. Logan Murphy ordered him held without bond until his trial date, which was supposed to be Monday, October 6th.

The backstory:

Michael Neal was a 2nd round draft pick in the National Football League draft in 2010. The Purdue graduate was selected as a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. Across his 6-season career in the NFL, Neal recorded 19 sacks, 41 assists and one interception. He was on the team that won Superbowl XLV in 2011.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, Michael Neal entered the world of Real Estate and promoted building a portfolio of investments in real estate and rental properties through 1st and 10 Consulting.

On April 13th, Neal was arrested on a domestic violence charge of domestic battery. He was held without bond until Judge Murphy heard the case and allowed for his release on $3500 bond.

However, while out on bond, he was arrested again on April 24th. Neal's arrest this time brought a charge of sexual battery.

Once more, Neal appeared before Judge Murphy. This second charge, while already out on bond, caused the State Attorney’s Office to request that Neal be held without bond.

Judge Murphy agreed and granted the motion for pretrial detention for the 2nd felony charge against Neal.

His attorneys sought to get that motion reversed and filed a motion for bond in August. That motion was heard in court before Judge Gregory Green who denied bond for Neal again.

Neal’s hope to get out of jail was going to be dependent on being found "not guilty" in his trial.

What they're saying:

In court, a hopeful Neal appeared in court eager for this case to go to trial.

He’s been at the Falkenburg Road Jail since his arrest.

His trial was supposed to begin on Monday, but the court caught a curveball.

The State Attorney’s Office notified the judge that the Governor's Office requested that a different State Attorney's Office prosecute the case.

The prosecutor informed Judge Green that the executive order was seeking either Sarasota's State Attorney or Polk County's State Attorney to take over the case as soon as possible.

The defense attorneys representing Neal both protested this delay in the trial since their client has been held in jail since April.

They brought up the denied bond motions and the fact that they had not waived their client’s speedy trial.

Judge Green heard from both sides and determined that the executive order supersedes the defense's objection.

He struck the trial date for Monday, moving the case to the next trial period.

What's next:

Judge Green ordered Michael Neal’s case moved to a status hearing next week on October 8th for the new State Attorney’s Office to be present. A pretrial hearing was set for October 14th and a new trial date was set for October 20th.

The judge ordered that the prosecution must have the new State Attorney's Office up to speed for those dates and to be ready for trial.