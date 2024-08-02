Former Riverview High School teacher, coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A former Riverview High School teacher and coach was arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said David Patrick Coffey, 34, was hired as a social studies teacher by Hillsborough County Public Schools in 2015. He's also coached multiple sports since he was hired.

According to authorities, he was an assistant coach for JV football from 2015-2017, girl's flag football from 2016-2019, varsity football from 2017-2018, and girls wrestling from 2018-2020. Coffey was also the head coach for girl's flag football from 2019-2024 and the girl's golf coach from 2020-2021.

Hillsborough County deputies said the student came forward on July 30 about the inappropriate relationship with Coffey. They learned that the teacher used social media apps to have inappropriate conversations with the victim.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Coffey and the victim also met up and had "sexual interactions" on numerous occasions, detectives said.

"This man abused his power as not only an authority figure but a mentor to young women," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "My heart aches for this victim and I encourage her to seek any help she may need as she heals from this violation of trust."

Coffey was arrested on two counts of sexual battery (familial or custodial authority)(authority figure over student), four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor (authority figure over student) and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

HCSO said they are continuing to investigate this case.