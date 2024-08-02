Hillsborough detention deputy arrested after he was caught watching video of nude inmates: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested after he was caught watching video of nude inmates without a valid purpose.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Robert Creel Jr., 50, is accused of viewing footage of nude female inmates outside his assigned responsibilities between May 15 and June 9.

He accessed the videos without a "valid law enforcement purpose," and HCSO officials said he repeatedly rewinded and reviewed the footage.

"This behavior is a gross violation of trust and an overstep of access that will not be tolerated," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This man's actions are a disgrace to the badge, exploiting his position to prey on individuals in vulnerable situations."

Creel Jr. has been with the sheriff's office since December 2002, and authorities said he had no prior disciplinary history. He was placed on administrative leave without pay on June 12 after the unauthorized access was discovered the day prior.

After deputies conducted their investigation, Creel Jr. was arrested on Friday and has been fired from his position with HCSO. He is charged with 11 counts of video surveillance by accessing computer/electronic device without authority.