Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of falsifying timesheets

Michelle Hile, 41, was arrested following an internal investigation at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO, Hile submitted timesheets for hours she did not work. Detectives say rather than documenting her absences, Hile submitted false timesheets and collected more than $6,000 for hours she never worked.

Hile was arrested and charged with a single count of scheme to defraud.

According to SCSO, Hile submitted her resignation before her arrest. She was hired in 1999 and most recently worked as an emergency operations manager.

Hile was released on a $1,500 bond.

