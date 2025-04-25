Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says he's running again

The Brief Bob Buckhorn says he will run for a third term as Tampa's mayor in 2027. He previously held the office from 2011-19. Two other candidates have already filed to run for mayor in the 2027 race.



Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced on Thursday that he's planning to seek a return to the city's top office in 2027.

Officials at Saint Leo University say Buckhorn spoke to two sessions of a Faith & Politics course, during which he revealed his plans.

Courtesy: Saint Leo University.

Who is Bob Buckhorn?

The backstory:

Buckhorn served as Tampa's 58th mayor from April 2011 until May 2019.

Prior to his mayoral stint, Buckhorn first worked in the mayor's office as special assistant to then-Mayor Sandy Freedman in 1987.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Mayor Buckhorn reminisces as he begins clearing his office

He was elected to the Tampa City Council in 1995, serving two terms before leaving public office to join a public affairs company in 2003.

During his eight years as mayor, Buckhorn oversaw several major projects throughout the city and received more than 100 awards.

2027 mayoral race

What's next:

Current Mayor Jane Castor has been in office since Buckhorn's departure in 2019 and was reelected in 2023.

According to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office, Alan Henderson and Julie Magill have filed to run for mayor in 2027. Buckhorn has not officially filed the paperwork.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from Saint Leo University, the City of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: