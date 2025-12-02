Former Tampa police chief's husband fired as code enforcement director after FDLE investigation

The Brief Tampa's Code Enforcement Director Keith O'Connor was fired by the city after an FDLE investigation. The FDLE was looking into whether he improperly arranged for a lottery winner to collect their winnings. While he was not charged, the City of Tampa said O'Connor's supervisors determined his poor judgment merited dismissal from his position.



Tampa's Code Enforcement Director Keith O'Connor, who is also the husband of former Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, was fired by the city after an FDLE investigation.

Keith O'Connor was under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Officials were looking into whether he improperly arranged for a lottery winner to collect their winnings.

What we know:

In a report, the FDLE wrote that O'Connor's friend told two people that he had someone else cash a scratch-off ticket to avoid paying past-due child support. They said there was a strong presumption that O'Connor knowingly participated in a scheme to ensure the mother didn't receive child support.

Investigators said the only viable option for prosecution was theft, but they were not able to prove this beyond a reasonable doubt. The case has since been closed.

What they're saying:

However, the City of Tampa said O'Connor's supervisors determined his poor judgment merited dismissal from his position as code enforcement director.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor released the following statement after O'Connor was fired:

"Our organization is built on professionalism, accountability, and integrity. The community we serve expects and deserves the highest standards from all City employees, especially those in leadership positions."

The backstory:

Keith O'Connor is also the husband of former Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, who ultimately resigned from her position after an incident involved a Pinellas County deputy while she was off-duty.

Kieth O'Connor was behind the wheel of a golf cart when his wife asked the Pinellas County deputy to let them go for a potential traffic violation.