Former Tampa teacher arrested on student sexual activity charges: TPD

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The Brief A former Jefferson High School teacher was arrested Thursday following an investigation into inappropriate conduct with a 17-year-old student. Marvin Jones, 43, faces multiple felony charges including lewd or lascivious touching and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Investigators said the inappropriate conduct happened over social media and text messaging, beginning in September 2025 before escalating to unlawful sexual activity.



A former Jefferson High School teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of unlawful sexual activity with a 17-year-old student, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa high school teacher arrested

The backstory:

Police said a school resource officer was notified on Sept. 11 that Marvin Jones, 43, was engaged in inappropriate communication and conduct with a student.

According to detectives and gathered evidence, Jones began contacting the victim through text messaging and social media apps starting in September 2025. Police said the interactions escalated to repeated, unlawful sexual activity.

Tampa police address investigation

What they're saying:

Acting Chief Brett Owen stated that the department launched a methodical investigation as soon as they were informed of the allegations.

"We trust teachers with our kids every day, and when someone breaks that trust, they will face justice," Owen said.

Legal action taken in case

What's next:

Jones was arrested and charged with one count of Lewd or Lascivious Touching of a Minor (Victim 16-17; Defendant 24 or Older) and three counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor.

He was transported to the Orient Road Jail following his arrest.