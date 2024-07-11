Former teacher accused of getting teen student pregnant during inappropriate relationship: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A former teacher at a private school is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student that resulted in getting her pregnant, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said Denzel Proctor, 26, began a relationship with the student at Grace Christian School in 2022, when the victim was 16.

The teen recently came forward, telling investigators she's pregnant and Proctor is the father of her unborn child, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO said Proctor worked as a music teacher at the school and resigned in December 2023.

"This man preyed upon a vulnerable teenager, violating the trust of our community. Such betrayal is especially devastating when it comes from someone expected to serve as a mentor," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "I hope that this victim can heal from the trauma caused by this man and take advantage of the resources available to her."

Proctor faces five counts of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Jail records show he's being held without bond.

Detectives say the investigation remains active, and they're asking anyone else who may have been a victim to call HCSO 813-247-8200.

