Four city council seats decided on in Tampa's municipal runoff election

Four city council seats were up for grabs in Tuesday's municipal election in Tampa, and now, the results are in.

In District 1, Alan Clendenin beat out Sonja Brookins to win the citywide seat while Guido Maniscalco bested Robin Lockett for District 2. Maniscalco, who was previously the city council member over District 6, had to leave due to term limits.

In the more closely watched race Lynn Hurtak retained her seat in District 3, beating former State Senator Janet Cruz. In the closest race of the night, Charlie Miranda won over Hoyt Prindle in District 6 to claim his ninth term on the city council.

Tuesday was the final day for Tampa voters to weigh in on municipal elections with the four of seven seats needing to be decided on.

Incumbents Bill Carlson, who won resoundingly in March, and Luis Viera, who ran unopposed, are both set to return to city council.

Both incumbents Orlando Gudes and Joseph Citro lost their campaigns in March. Long-time educator, Gwen Henderson, defeated Gudes by just 80 votes while Citro came in third to two newcomers.