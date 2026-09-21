Four generations operate Plant City Fred's Market restaurant

The Brief Evelyn Johnson, who turns 99 this month, helped launch her family’s multi-generational restaurant business in Plant City back in 1954. Four generations of the Johnson family continue to run Fred's Market, maintaining a 70-plus-year tradition of hospitality and community service. Known for its southern-style buffet and fried chicken, the restaurant regularly draws dedicated locals—some dining there up to twice a day.



A Plant City staple built on home-cooked meals continues to thrive seven decades later under the care of four generations of the same family.

Seven Decades of Southern Hospitality

What we know:

The Johnson family’s deep roots in the restaurant industry began with simple home cooking.

Evelyn Johnson recalls when her late husband decided to open their first dining spot right next to their home in 1954, welcoming neighbors and passersby off the road for a home-cooked meal. Decades later, that small-scale endeavor has evolved into Fred’s Market, a bustling Plant City staple overseen by four generations of the Johnson family.

Four generations of the Johnson family—including matriarch Evelyn Johnson—pose together inside Fred's Market in Plant City.

Family restaurant legacy

What we don't know:

While the exact number of meals served over the past seven decades isn't documented, family members note that the restaurant consistently operates at capacity, with some loyal patrons visiting daily or even twice a day.

The exterior of Fred's Market restaurant in Plant City, where four generations of the Johnson family serve southern-style home cooking.

Johnson family reflections

What they're saying:

Evelyn Johnson remembered the humble beginnings of the eatery. "He said, 'We'll just eat out here, and everybody else can stop and eat.' I said, 'OK.' So I'd cook like I was cooking at home... Look at all these people in here. I guess there's some other place to eat, but it's not as good," Johnson said.

Family members expressed gratitude for the rare multi-generational effort. Cade Johnson said, "I never really knew [how unique it was] until after I started working here and kind of talking to people about how cool that is and how rare it is to find that. Really cool, really blessed".

Owen Johnson noted the example set by his grandmother. "It's a universally appreciated talent to be able to live your life in service of other people... To watch Grandma, the fact that she's done it seventy-five-plus years, there's nothing like that. That's an ultimate example of hospitality to me," Owen Johnson said.

Fred Johnson shared his happiness in working alongside his relatives. "It's one of the greatest joys I have that my son wanted to work with me... And grandson. We've got Mom here. It's just generations. We've been doing it so long, it's second nature," Fred Johnson said.