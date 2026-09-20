Florida woman accused of throwing glass mayo bottle at driver in road rage: 'I hit her in the face'

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The Brief A 57-year-old woman was arrested after Lee County deputies said she hurled a glass bottle of Vegenaise mayonnaise at another driver during a road rage incident. The glass bottle hit the victim directly in the face, causing a cut under her eye before the suspect urged her driver to speed away, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies tracked down Christine Sweet in a plaza and booked her on felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A Florida woman was arrested after Lee County deputies said she threw a glass bottle of Vegenaise mayonnaise at another driver during a road rage incident, hitting the woman in the face.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Christine Sweet, 57, was riding in a vehicle on Corkscrew Road in August when the vehicle she was in cut another vehicle off the roadway.

Florida road rage arrest

The backstory:

Deputies said Sweet then began yelling profanities at the victim as the driver of Sweet's vehicle slowed down.

When the victim's vehicle became parallel with Sweet's vehicle, deputies said Sweet escalated the confrontation by throwing a glass bottle of Veganaise mayonnaise.

The bottle hit the victim directly in the face, causing a cut under her eye, according to deputies.

After throwing the bottle, Sweet told the driver of her vehicle, "I hit her in the face, go, go, go," LCSO said.

Deputies said the vehicle then left the area.

Dig deeper:

This week, deputies located the vehicle in San Carlos Plaza on South Tamiami Trail. Deputies spoke with Sweet and arrested her.

Sweet was booked on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a weapon offense involving a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.