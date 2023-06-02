Four-year-old found dead after wandering away from Florida vacation home, deputies say

article

A four-year-old girl who vanished from a Port Charlotte vacation home early Friday morning has been found dead.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Evelyn Geer has been discovered along the water edge down a canal behind the VRBO home her family was staying.

The child was reported missing early Friday morning and the CCSO had an aviation unit and bloodhound searching for her.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission found her body around 7:30 a.m.

The CCSO is asking everyone to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers at this time.