Four-year-old found dead after wandering away from Florida vacation home, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
Evelyn Geer courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. article

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - A four-year-old girl who vanished from a Port Charlotte vacation home early Friday morning has been found dead. 

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Evelyn Geer has been discovered along the water edge down a canal behind the VRBO home her family was staying. 

The child was reported missing early Friday morning and the CCSO had an aviation unit and bloodhound searching for her. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission found her body around 7:30 a.m.

The CCSO is asking everyone to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers at this time. 