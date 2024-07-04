Fourth of July drone shows offer silent alternative for veterans, pets and wildlife

Cities and counties across the state are turning high-tech this Fourth of July. Instead of the classic fireworks displays, they're lighting up the skies with drones.

American flags, eagles, and fighter jets are all configurations that were created using drones.

"A drone is essentially a pixel in the sky, so we're painting in the sky with pixels," said Tyler Jack with Sky Elements.

Some communities are putting typical fireworks on the back burner this year and are instead doing these kinds of spectacles of lights.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds will have 100 drones in the sky this Fourth of July. And in Ocala, the city is hosting "The Patriotic Skies -A Fourth of July Drone Experience" – its first ever drone show. The 15-minute show features more than 300 drones.

Organizers said they replaced the fireworks show, because drones are more inclusive and environmentally friendly.

"Some communities have burn bans, especially out West where you have to worry about wildfires," said Jack.

Since there are no flashes or loud explosions, the drones don't disturb veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and can experience anxiety and flashbacks.

"As a veteran or anybody who struggles with loud noises, we want to make sure we can have an event that everyone can participate in and have a good time. Really, a drone show. They're silent fireworks they say will be excellent for any family to come," said Greg Davis, a spokesperson with the City of Ocala.

They also don't disturb pets or wild animals like Black Skimmers, which are a threatened species of shorebird on St. Pete Beach and Reddington Shores, which have banned personal fireworks.

"The birds fly away immediately, because they think they're under attack, which a loud boom makes it seem you're under attack. So that's pretty stressful for the birds. They get cranky and antagonistic. They don't protect their young, things like that," said Harry Tobin, an Audubon Florida Bird Steward.

The drone show at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds starts July 4 at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a parking fee.

