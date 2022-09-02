Fox donation helps Tampa-area charity inspire budding musicians

Great music is the foundation of the new Fox series "Monarch."

To inspire musicians, Fox Corporation is donating $2,500 to the non-profit Recycled Tunes.

The mission of Recycled Tunes is to enrich the lives of underserved children in the Tampa Bay area by ensuring access to musical instruments.

For more information about Recycled Tunes, visit https://www.recycledtunesflorida.com/.

"Monarch" airs on FOX 13 starting in September. For more information, visit https://www.fox.com/monarch/.