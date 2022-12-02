FOX News host's new book tells the miraculous stories of strangers

As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to an end, we’re presented with a time to look back at how we’ve persevered and made it through. A new book by Fox News host Harris Faulkner explores those themes and inspires hope as we look ahead.

For Faulkner, she hopes "Faith Still Moves Mountains" provides readers with examples of fortitude and resilience in devotion.

"People really struggle with depression and drug addiction. I live on the East Coast, so we were locked down for a period of time in my home state of New Jersey [during the pandemic]," she stated. "They closed the places of worship and that's when I started to see a big change."

"It inspired me to write the book, but what most inspired me was I wasn't hearing enough of the great stories of miracles that we know surround us all day long," she added.

Faulkner said she wrote the novel to give an avenue for people to tell their "miraculous stories." One story is from a high school senior who got into "some trouble." Another is a woman in her 80s who survived a tornado outbreak.

You can find Faulkner's book on Amazon.