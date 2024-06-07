FOX polling shows support for Florida abortion, marijuana amendments this November

There will be two big amendments on the November ballot, which are expected to bring a lot of voters to the polls in Florida.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled in April to let voters decide on whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use and whether to give access to abortion up to 24 weeks. The current laws for marijuana are only for medicinal use. The current abortion laws just tightened in the state to a six-week ban.

A new FOX News poll released Friday shows both amendments could pass, with 69 percent of people in favor of the amendment for abortion (Amendment 4) and 66 percent of people in favor of legalizing marijuana (Amendment 3).

PREVIOUS: Florida Supreme Court approves abortion, marijuana amendments for November ballot

FOX 13 spoke with voters both for and against each ballot amendment.

For expanding abortion access: "When we hear about these polls that show that the vast majority of Floridians support access to abortion, it's not surprising that it's consistent with over a decade of research on this subject. And it is consistent with what we see nationally. The only people who believe that abortion access is a purely Partizan issue are politicians who shouldn't be involved with the process of trying to dictate what's best for medical care. There are only two choices this November. You can vote yes on amendment four and end Florida's extreme abortion ban. Or we can keep this incredibly restrictive and harmful law in place and allow politicians to continue to interfere with our private medical decisions," said Lauren Brenzel, Floridians Protecting Freedom.

Opposes expanding abortion access: "I think once the word gets out, that what this amendment actually does, that it's not just making abortion legal or illegal, that it's really stripping away these protections that Floridians have voted for, for decades. I think once that word gets out, we'll be successful. We're months left from the actual election. There's a lot of work to be done on the pro-life side, on the vote no side, to get the messaging out about what this amendment actually does," said Scott Mahurin, Pro-life Volunteer, Do No Harm Florida.

For legalizing marijuana: "It's promising to see cannabis reform finally becoming a bipartisan issue. And when I say bipartisan, I mean having Democrats and Republicans as voters, and come together and support this (12) // 03:17: "cannabis is a safe drug and that when it's properly regulated and patients have saved in quality and affordable access, it works. It increases property values, it helps the economy. And this is going to be a great thing for Florida," said Chris Cano, Suncoast NORML.

Against legalizing marijuana: "People who want to vote for it, go to California, go to DC, go to New York, go to Colorado and see what it's done to their cities. And I think the tourism is going to plummet. Do we really want people riding rides and attending Disney World that are stoned? … I don't really pay attention to polls. I think if people pay too much attention to the polls, the 2016 election may have been very different than it was," said Teresa Miller.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter