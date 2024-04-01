Florida Supreme Court approves abortion, marijuana amendments for November ballot

The Florida Supreme Court approved two proposed amendments on Monday, allowing measures on abortion and recreational marijuana to be on the November ballot.

Amendment 3 would allow adults 21 years or older to possess and use pot for non-medical personal consumption, while Amendment 4 would specifically guarantee the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution. Both amendments will require 60% support to pass.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody challenged the wording of the amendments, arguing the language could confuse voters. The Florida Supreme Court did not agree with her argument in either case.

Here is the language of Amendment 3:

Ballot Title: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana

Ballot Summary: Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation.

If Amendment 4 passes in November, it would change the threshold for legally having an abortion to fetal viability, which has been recognized as 24 weeks into pregnancy.

"This amendment is actually very, very broad. It is unambiguously broad," said Florida Senior Deputy Solicitor General Nathan Forrester. "I don’t think the ballot summary adequately discloses that potentiality."

Amendment 4 supporters argued the wording of the initiative is in line with common definitions with respect to the issue of abortion.

"Voters understand what is before them, and if a voter doesn’t like this amendment, they are perfectly capable of voting against it," said Attorney Courtney Brewer, who represents the organization Floridians Protecting Freedom.

Amendment 4 will read as follows:

Ballot Title: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion

Ballot Summary: No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.