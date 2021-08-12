Tropical Depression Fred: Sandbag distribution around Tampa Bay

article

In preparation for Tropical Storm Fred, several Bay Area counties and cities are offering limited supplies of sandbags.

SARASOTA:

Due to potential impacts from Tropical Depression Fred, Sarasota County will have sandbags available for residents from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the following self-serve locations:

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium (East Lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

ST. PETERSBURG:

Sandbag locations are open and available from now until 5 p.m. Thursday. More info at stpete.org/sandbags

Northeast Park 875 62nd Avenue NE

James "JC" Turner Fields 643 22nd Avenue S

Northwest Pool 2331 60th Street N

POLK COUNTY:

Sandbags will be provided to Polk County residents at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units tomorrow and Saturday in preparation of Tropical Depression Fred. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Polk County Roads and Drainage crews will be at the following locations to provide filled sandbags:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

BROOKSVILLE:

On August 10, 2021, the City of Brooksville Department of Public Works announced the opening of the City’s sandbag site. Brooksville has opened the self-service sandbag site which will remain open until further notice. The site is located just north of the DPW facility, 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville. The City filling station will provide bags, sand, and shovels to fill the bags. This site will be open 24-hours a day and residents are required to fill and transport their sandbags. For further information visit our website http://www.cityofbrooksville.us or call the City of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.

PASCO COUNTY:

Sand and sandbags are available 24 hours at the following self-serve locations, until further notice. Crews will restock sand between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. Learn how to properly use them here: bit.ly/PascoSandb

Advertisement