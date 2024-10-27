Free program helping Bay Area residents temporarily fix roofs after back-to-back hurricanes

Like so many who've seen damage from back-to-back hurricanes in the Tampa Bay area, Susan Quarterman of St. Pete, needs a new roof.

"It came off on the second storm, Milton," Quarterman told FOX 13. "I got some shingles missing, and you know, when you still gotta work, a lot of that stuff doesn't get done."

She wasn't even off on Sunday. In fact, she headed straight to a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Mobile Command Center in St. Pete right after working a night shift as a toll worker, so she could register for their Operation Blue Roof program.

READ: People who lost jobs due to hurricanes in desperate need of work

"What we have is a free program available for any residents in this county, and in the surrounding counties," explained Maj. Matthew Westcott, Deputy Commander of USACE Jacksonville District. "It allows us to put a temporary roof on your house to then buy you that time to work with your insurance companies about finding that permanent fix."

Maj. Westcott and his team have already completed thousands of Blue Roof Installs already, and tell FOX 13 that it's much more complex than your typical tarp.

"So, what this is, is poly pro sheeting with fiber reinforcement in the middle of it," Maj. Westcott added. " If I tried to tear it, it's not going to go, its UV resistant, water resistant, and it will be installed by a professional certified contractor that we have contracted with."

Whether you meet them in person or apply online, the deadline to potentially get a temporary "blue roof" is Nov. 5.

READ: Bay Area officials warning residents to get permits before making home repairs

Here is what would qualify for the Blue Roof Program:

The home must be the primary residence of the person or household requesting the emergency roof covering The residence has NO more than 50 percent of the roof framing damaged. The framing must support the plastic sheeting as a temporary repair, and be able to provide safe shelter once contractors install the tarp The resident certifies that he or she is the owner of the residence requested to be covered OR is a renter that has obtained legal permission to continue occupying the residence until more permanent repairs are made The resident certifies that they will shelter in the residence that they have requested to be covered The roof must be standard roof shingles, or a similar material that will allow contractors to nail the tarp in place. Contractors will consider repairs to metal roofs and mobile homes on a case-by-case basis and will install the cover if possible. Contractors cannot cover roofs made of materials such as slate, asbestos or clay tile, or other material which would be exceptionally difficult to repair, or would likely be damaged during tarp installation.

The mobile unit will be available next at the Winn-Dixie parking lot, 15200 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, on Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents will need to show a driver’s license or other proof of address.

Additionally, on Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, an Army Corps team will be available to help with in-person registrations at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Botanical Gardens Magnolia Room, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: