Bay Area officials warning residents to get permits before making home repairs

It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Helene flooded thousands of homes in the area, and people want to start rebuilding. With residents displaced from their homes, they’re looking to start the process as soon as possible, but cities in the Tampa Bay area are warning that some construction needs permits.

The City of Tampa is doing what they can to help the process.

"We know everyone is really eager to get back into their homes and get their homes back to pre-storm conditions… we have waived permit fees, and we have also worked within your home that does not require a permit," said Abbye Feeley, with the City of Tampa. "We've added small repairs we are allowing without permits, like drywall less than 24 inches."

Drywall above two feet still needs a permit. But, some things don’t need a permit at all, like replacing flooring, cabinets, and countertops.

The City of Tampa said they are all hands-on deck approving these fast, many the same day. The City of St. Petersburg is also waiving all fees, but not waiving any permitting requirements, like under two feet of drywall.

If you start construction without a permit, you may get a "stop work order" and up to$1,000 in fines.

"There are people gung ho [to rebuild] and when I tell them 'you got to wait for a permit,' they get mad at me … and I feel bad for a lot of people, because they don't have the patience. They want to get their house fixed," said Jeff Fuller, a Pinellas County resident.

But, the City of St. Pete is issuing emergency permits, working to get those out as quickly as possible. The average timeline for permit approval is the same day at their offices.

